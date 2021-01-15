Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $198,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $859,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,689.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,748.34. 3,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,770.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,615.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

