GCN Coin Reaches Market Cap of $50,690.06 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $50,690.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00393407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

