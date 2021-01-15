GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

