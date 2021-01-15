GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GEAGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 13,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

