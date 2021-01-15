GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.28. GEE Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 36,021 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,228 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

