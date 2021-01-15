Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.29

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.29 and traded as high as $46.40. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 121,295 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.29. The stock has a market cap of £63.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

