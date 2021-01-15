Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $16.25 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.