Gems Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,304.17 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $255,304.17 and $23,751.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.