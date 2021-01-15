General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,105. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

