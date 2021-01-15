Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.17. 843,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,747,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Specifically, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,068.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

