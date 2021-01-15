Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 62.3% over the last three years.

NYSE GEL opened at $6.79 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

