Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,259 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 1.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.98% of Liberty Latin America worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA remained flat at $$11.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 291,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

