Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $319.55 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,852,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,534,017 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 9.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.44% of Infosys worth $319,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

