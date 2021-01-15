Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Down 8.1%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 545,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 640,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

