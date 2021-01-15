Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

GNTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 44,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

