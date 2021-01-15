GeoDB (GEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.94 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $192,217.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,732 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

