Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57.89 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $57.89 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 47.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00453431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.11 or 0.04081585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

