Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

