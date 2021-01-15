Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Invests $241,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.82. 69,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.