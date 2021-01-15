Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 93,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.57. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,064. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.