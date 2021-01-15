Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $173.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

