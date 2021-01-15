Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,061.00 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,748.00 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,060.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,120.98.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

