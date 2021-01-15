Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.46 million, a P/E ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

