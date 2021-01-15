Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.16

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $81.07, with a volume of 5698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

