GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.29 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.09 billion to $46.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,854. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,166,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,933,000 after buying an additional 78,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

