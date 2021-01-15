Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for about 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

