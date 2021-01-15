GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.19. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 167,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

