Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 6.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 1,150,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,074,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

