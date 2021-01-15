Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NYSE:GNL opened at $16.95 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 464,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 91,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3,954.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

