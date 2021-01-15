Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

