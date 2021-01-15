Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

