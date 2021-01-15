Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

