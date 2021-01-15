Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,617,000 after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,178.86 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,932.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,029.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.