Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Lyft stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

