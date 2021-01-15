Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.