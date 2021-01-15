Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $154.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

