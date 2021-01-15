Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter.

