Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 160.3% in December

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the December 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

