Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,039,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $35.26 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

