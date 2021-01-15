GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in December

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. GMO Internet has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

