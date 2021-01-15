GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

GNNDY stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 171. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.12.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

