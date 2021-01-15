Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,088 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.51. 259,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.66, for a total transaction of $3,864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock valued at $46,450,142 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

