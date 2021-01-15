Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,743.05. 51,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,764.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,611.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

