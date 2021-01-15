Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $132,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 119,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,247. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.