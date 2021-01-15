Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $11.58 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

