Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.14 Million Position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROBO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ROBO stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

