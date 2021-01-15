Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $53.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.52. The stock had a trading volume of 177,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.