Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.20 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.