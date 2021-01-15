Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,346 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $71.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

