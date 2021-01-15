Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $3.55 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 592,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,527. The company has a market cap of $235.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

